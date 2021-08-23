Netflix shares first pictures of live-action Cowboy Bebop series coming Nov. 19

Netflix

Netflix shared a collection of first look pictures of its upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series on Monday. The series, which is set to premier on Nov. 19, will feature John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

The 10-episode Netflix series was announced in late 2018. It is based on the renowned 1998 Japanese anime TV series of the same title. The show is named after the Bebop, a spaceship in the year 2071, crewed by bounty hunters traveling through space.

See You Space Cowboy.



Meet Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) in Cowboy Bebop. Premiering November 19 pic.twitter.com/7vRtZvYjYM — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2021

