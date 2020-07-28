Netflix scores record 160 Emmy nominations, and Disney Plus notches its first ever

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix spends billons of dollars every year making TV programming, more than any competitor -- and in the Emmy nominations Tuesday, it showed. Netflix earned a record 160 nominations, the most ever for a single network and beating out No. 2 HBO by more than four dozen.

Disney Plus also made its mark. The service, only eight months old, earned its first nominations, including one in the coveted outstanding-drama-series category. Disney Plus netted 19 total Emmy nominations, with 15 of them for The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series nominated for best drama that was a breakout hit for the new service. No other streaming service has landed a nomination in that all-important best-drama category in its first year.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus , which launched just weeks before Disney Plus and also spent top-dollar on its originals, accumulated major acting nominations, but none of its original shows themselves were nominated for best series. The Morning Show, Apple's marquee drama with reported $200 million budget for 20 total episodes over two year, earned acting nominations for Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass. Apple TV Plus had 18 nominations total.

The nominations mark symbolic victories in the so-called "streaming wars", a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans released a raft of new streaming services to take on Netflix. These battles pit rookies like Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus (and more recently HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock) against heavyweights like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, spurring these huge corporations to pour billions of dollars into the hope of shaping the future of television.

Among other streaming services, Amazon generated 30 nominations and Hulu got 26 this year.

HBO, which was perennially the leader of Emmy nominations before Netflix began to overtake it, garnered 107 nominations this year. It had the distinction of generating the most nominations for a single title: Its drama Watchmen earned 26.

ABC will broadcast the Emmy award ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 20 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.