Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Another day, another sign of Netflix seeking world domination.

The streaming video service that on Monday reported hitting 125 million members plans to spend about $1 billion on original content in Europe this year, according to the Financial Times.

That's more than twice last year's Europe budget and will nearly double the number of European productions, the story says, citing people briefed on the investment plans.

The move is bound to have repercussions for traditional European broadcasters who, like their US counterparts, are struggling to maintain viewers amid growing competition from the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation or comment.

But the news meshes with a Netflix announcement Wednesday that it's launching 10 new European projects, including seven original series, two documentaries and a movie. Click here for the full rundown.

Last quarter, the company said its international subscriber base increased by 5.5 million members to 68.3 million, better than the 4.9 million additions the company predicted. In the US, Netflix added 2 million streaming customers, for a total of 56.7 million, beating its 1.5 million guidance.