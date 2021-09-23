Netflix reveals Tiger King 2 coming this year

Netflix

Netflix revealed Thursday that Tiger King is returning for a second season this year, continuing the outrageous tale of the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic.

Tiger King 2 is opening the gates for a new batch of true-crime series on Netflix that will explore intriguing and cautionary stories about "crimes, cons and scams," according to a Netflix press release. While Tiger King 2 will be available to stream this year, the other newly-announced analog series will be streaming in 2022.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

Tiger King season 1 hit Netflix's catalog in March 2020 when many viewers were stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic's start. It was a huge success, capturing internet meme culture for quite some time. The docuseries tells the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- a.k.a. Joe Exotic, the Tiger King -- through interviews and real-live footage of the zoo compound where Joe lived and worked. The series also explored the larger issue of wildlife trafficking in the US and examined other big names in the space, including Doc Antler, who faced charges of wildlife trafficking in December 2020.

The series ends with interviews from Joe -- through a prison telephone. Joe was convicted in 2019 on 21 counts: two for hiring hitmen to kill Big Cat Rescue owner Carol Baskin, a charge he continues to deny, and 19 counts of wildlife crimes.

Netflix didn't give an exact release date for Tiger King 2 or detail what new tales the series will cover, but we now know it's coming sometime before year's end.