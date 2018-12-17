Netflix reveals Dark Crystal voice cast, Gelflings

Netflix

Jim Henson's fantastical 1982 movie The Dark Crystal gave us a world of good-hearted Gelflings, creepy Skeksis and magical Mystics. The first images for Netflix's prequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, serve up some familiar-looking creatures.

The first looks show the three Gelfling leads: Rian (Taron Egerton), Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy). Egerton led up the Kingsman movies, Emmanuel is known as Missandei from HBO's Game of Thrones and Taylor-Joy starred as Thomasin in the horror movie The Witch.

Besides the first looks, Netflix also revealed an extensive voice cast packed with famous names, including Mark Hamill, Helen Bonham-Carter, Eddie Izzard, Alicia Vikander, Andy Samberg, Natalie Dormer and Mark Strong.

Age of Resistance will tell a new story, set before the events of the original film. It will still rely on puppetry to bring the characters to life.

Netflix hasn't revealed the exact characters that all the stars will be voicing, but we do known Hamill and Pegg will be handling Skeksis and Mystics while Izzard and Bonham-Carter are signed up as Gelflings.

Netflix teases a grand tale that ties in with the themes of Henson's original movie: "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. "

If the first peeks are any indication, then fans of the movie can look forward to a faithful return to the beautiful and frightening world of Thra.

