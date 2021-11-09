Netflix reveals 5 cast members for live-action One Piece

Netflix

It wasn't long ago that we got the first official trailer for Cowboy Bebop, Netflix's latest venture into live-action anime adaptations. Netflix is at it again, announcing five members of its cast for One Piece, another live-action adaptation of a beloved anime.

Here are the five new cast members:

Iñaki Godoy (Go, Youth!, Who Killed Sara?) -- as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu (Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter, Pacific Rim: Uprising) -- as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd (Fear Street, Hunters) -- as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson (Greenleaf, All Rise) -- as Usopp

Taz Skylar (Boiling Point, Villain) -- as Sanji

"Introducing the Straw Hats... on their quest for the legendary One Piece," the official Netflix One Piece Twitter account posted Tuesday.

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, who sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

The anime, based on the manga, has run for 20 seasons, not to mention the 14 animated movies.

"We've been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of 'One Piece!' How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we've been making steady progress all along," said author of the manga series and executive producer Eiichrio Oda.

"We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It'll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we'll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we're confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!"

Here's a video featuring the cast: