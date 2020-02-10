Netflix Resident Evil show plot summary seemingly leaks

Capcom

As the release of the Resident Evil 3 remake draws closer, we might have our first hints about the rumored Netflix show. A plot summary appears to have been prematurely uploaded to a promo site over the weekend, before being removed.

However, it's still viewable using a WaybackMachine archived version of the page and suggests the show won't be set in the game series' iconic Raccoon City. Instead, it'll apparently take place in Clearfield, Maryland.

It has finally been confirmed that a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil is in the works. Attached is a description taken from Netflix's Media Center. See also a WaybackMachine archive of the search result we took a few minutes ago:https://t.co/sAtmqupwuV pic.twitter.com/wmPgoLtafI — Resident Evil Wiki (@RE_Wiki) February 7, 2020

The summary also mentions the Umbrella Corporation (the evil bioweapons manufacturer from the games), an abandoned asylum (not from the games, but a creepy trope nonetheless) and Washington, D.C. (likely a hint at government involvement).

It's apparently set 26 years after the discovery of the T-Virus, which turns people into zombies and other monsters. In Capcom's long-running game series, the virus was discovered in 1978, so the show might be set in 2004. However, we don't know if the show will be set in the continuity of the games, the one seen in Paul W.S. Anderson's movies or its own separate universe.

Netflix didn't respond to a request for comment.

