Netflix reportedly working on live-action Pokemon series from Lucifer showrunner

Netflix is developing a live-action Pokemon series, according to a report from Variety. The project is rumored to be written and produced by Joe Henderson, who is the showrunner and executive producer on Lucifer, which is entering its final season on the streaming giant.

A live-action series would follow the footsteps of the 2019 film Detective Pikachu, which starred Ryan Reynolds as a fast-talking, Sherlock Holmes-esque version of the title character. Beyond that, Pokemon has largely remained in the realm of animated shows and movies and video games.

For Netflix, a Pokemon show would mean another well-beloved franchise in its stable of original programming -- one popular to audiences of all ages.

Pokemon is among the more storied franchises. It's celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with the release of new games like Pokemon Unite and a revival of Pokemon Snap. Remakes of Diamond and Pearl editions -- now titled Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl -- are scheduled for release on Nov. 19.

Netflix was not immediately available for comment.