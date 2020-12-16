Tom Cruise's COVID rant MacKenzie Scott gives away billions Hennessey Venom F5 PS5 and Xbox Series X restock Stimulus checks COVID-19 vaccinations Best gifts under $50

Netflix reportedly working on audio-only mode that'll play in the background

Some subscribers could be getting the option to switch off their video.

Netflix could be working on an audio-only mode. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix is reportedly working on an audio-only mode that's starting to pop up for some subscribers, according to Android Police, Wednesday.

Those with access to the feature will see a "video off" button toward the top of their full-screen player. This way, your favorite show could function something like a podcast playing in the background.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The feature was first uncovered by XDA Developers in October.

