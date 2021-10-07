Netflix rejigging Squid Game to cut phone number after prank calls

Enlarge Image Netflix

You can call Squid Game a lot of things, but don't call the number seen in the show. Netflix is set to edit the show to cut out a crucial phone number seen on the devilish Squid Game recruiter's business card -- because it's a real number and fans kept making prank calls.

Netflix has said the stylishly unsettling South Korean drama is on track to be its most popular show ever. The series premiered Sept. 17 and has been a global hit, even igniting a fascinating debate over subtitles and translation and stirring talk about Emmy Award possibilities. The level of popularity may have been a surprise for Netflix, but it must have really baffled anyone who started getting weird calls.

The hit drama series features a succession of financially desperate folks given a card by a mysterious man. One side bears a circle, triangle and square symbols while the back has a phone number, which the characters call to get into the game. Of course, that's where their troubles really start -- but if the Squid Game players have it bad, spare a thought for the real people who have that actual number.

Inexplicably, the production team apparently used a real phone number. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Netflix and Siren Pictures will edit out the digits after people with that number or a similar one were deluged with prank calls.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk developed the idea for a decade before Netflix picked it up, and has already dropped hints about season 2 after the dramatic ending to the nine-episode season 1. Whether or not there's more to come, the show was perfectly timed to inspire your Squid Game Halloween costume this year.