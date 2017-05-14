Netflix quietly tests weekend price hikes in Australia

Claire Reilly/CNET

Would you pay more to get your Netflix fix? How about on weekends, when the urge to binge strikes hardest?

A price hike could well be in the works with the streaming giant quietly testing out changes to the cost of plans in Australia.

The Australian reports that Netflix has tested upping Australian prices by as much as AU$3 over weekends, increasing its Basic plan from AU$8.99 to AU$9.99 a month, its Standard plan from AU$11.99 to AU$13.99 a month, and its Premium plan from AU$14.99 to AU$17.99 a month.

Netflix confirmed that it has tested price changes, but was quick to emphasise that it has not made any announcement to change prices, either locally or globally.

"We continuously test new things at Netflix and these tests typically vary in length of time," the company said in a statement. "In this case, we are testing slightly different price points to better understand how consumers value Netflix. Not everyone will see this test and we may not ever offer it generally."

Regardless of the tests, Australians could well be up for a Netflix price increase within a matter of weeks.

The federal government is set to extend Australia's 10 percent goods and services tax to "intangible supplies" (such as digital content, games and software), effecting online streaming companies such as Netflix.

The change -- which has been widely dubbed the "Netflix Tax," including by the Australian government itself -- comes into force on July 1. Netflix has not commented on whether it plans to pass the 10 percent tax onto customers.

"We collect and remit tax wherever we are legally obligated to do so," the company said.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.