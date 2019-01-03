Netflix Punisher season 2 teaser is all talk and scars

"I'm not the one who dies. I'm the one who does the killing," says Jon Bernthal as Marvel's vigilante antihero Frank Castle.

While many Marvel shows at Netflix got the ax last year, The Punisher still endures. Netflix posted a teaser video for season 2 on Thursday while confirming a Jan. 18 release date.

The teaser isn't about action. It's about setting up tension for the new series following the dramatic events of season 1. Ben Barnes as Billy Russo (Jigsaw) is giving Castle's creepy skull logo a run for its money with his new mask, a shattered black and white scar-fest.

There's a lot of gun waving and talking going on, but the teaser's effective at setting up what we expect will be a central conflict for season 2 as The Punisher and Jigsaw collide.