Netflix's price hikes mean its growth is hitting the brakes (The 3:59, Ep. 545)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Netflix's growth spurt is slowing down.
- Apple and Qualcomm settle before their big fight.
- Xbox One S goes disc-free.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
