Stranger Things trailer: Season 3 promises 'one summer can change everything'

Netflix teased the third season of Stranger Things on Wednesday in a brand new trailer ahead of its launch on July 4.

Everyone's favorite eighties-inspired sci-fi show is back this summer, promising more retro costumes and nose bleeds, as well as a fair few growing pains.

The tagline for the season -- "one summer can change everything" -- suggests that the kids of Hawkins, Indiana have yet more ordeals ahead of them as they negotiate the challenges of becoming fully fledged teens while tackling at least one bone-chillingly scary monster.

"We're not kids anymore," says Mike in a voiceover. "I mean, what did you think? That we're just going to sit in my basement all day playing games for the rest of our lives?"

The trailer leaves us with so many questions -- will Dustin ever find love? Why doesn't Joyce feel safe? Is romance on the cards for Steve and his new co-worker? Who is the man with the gun? And why is there no sign of Erica Sinclair, Lucas' little sister, who with only few lines was the breakout star of season two?

Unless there's another trailer, we'll have to wait until July 4 to find out for sure. If the meantime if you're itching for more, you can check out some of the still images for the upcoming season posted by Netflix on Twitter -- one of which includes a kiss between Eleven and Mike.