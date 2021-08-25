Netflix plans 3-hour hype event named Tudum after, you know, the Netflix sound

Netflix will hold a three-hour online "fan event" next month that it's calling Tudum, named after the Pavlovian drumbeat at the start of its audio logo (even though everyone knows the sound is actually ta-dum but OK).
The event, streaming Sept. 25 starting at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET, will hype more than 70 Netflix titles, including series like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (a.k.a. Money Heist) and Cobra Kai and films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard.
Promising to include news breaks, first-look clips, new trailers, interactive panels and conversations with stars and creators, Tudum's stream will be available to watch on all of Netflix's YouTube channels, as well as on Twitter and Twitch (but, oddly, not on Netflix itself). Certain Netflix YouTube channels also will stream a preshow starting at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET the same day focusing on Korean, Indian and anime titles.
Netflix, the world's biggest streaming service of its kind with 209 million subscribers, has experimented with other online fan events during the pandemic, including its own "Geeked Week" riff on a virtual Comic Con-style event over the course of five days in June. But September's Tudum seems like it'll more closely resemble the kind of rapid-fire presentations Disney would hold at its D23 fan expo. Netflix's Tudum appears to be crossing all genres, turning this fan event into a really, really big tent.
Stars that Netflix confirmed would show up included Jennifer Aniston, Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Madhuri Dixit, Idris Elba, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Jung Hae-in, Kai , Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, Álvaro Morte, Elsa Pataky, Maite Perroni, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Adam Sandler, Matthias Schweighöfer, Maisa Silva and others.
Netflix also confirmed the following titles would get time in the spotlight of the event:
- Aggretsuko: Season 4
- A Whisker Away
- A Través De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don't Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Oscuro Deseo
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name
- The New World
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks
- Ultraman: Season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
