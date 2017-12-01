Netflix picks up new Sabrina the Teenage Witch series

Archie Comics

Netflix is bringing Sabrina the Teenage Witch back to television, but with a "chilling" twist.

The new show will be based on "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" comic, featuring a dark drama/horror tone. The show is being developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner on the dark "Riverdale" series also based on Archie Comics' characters.

Friday's announcement from Archie Comics detailed the series as a new take on the character's origin, which sounds like a far cry from the comedy sitcom that starred Melissa Joan Hart from 1996 to 2003.

"This dark coming-of-age story deals with horror, the occult, and witchcraft and will see Sabrina struggle to reconcile her dual nature of being half-witch and half-mortal while protecting her family and the world from the forces of evil," Archie Comics said in their announcement.

Netflix confirmed the darker tone with its own tweet about the show.

Sabrina is coming to Netflix and she might just out-brood Jughead. Don't @ me about talking cats (yet) — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

According to Deadline, "Sabrina" will have a two-season order of 20 episodes, and its exact title is still to be determined. The show was previously in development for The CW network (Disclosure: The CW is partly owned by CBS, CNET's parent company), where it reportedly would have been a companion show to "Riverdale."

The pickup is the latest in Netflix's aggressive push to develop comic book-based properties. The streaming service purchased the Millarworld comic publisher in August, which publishes book-to-movie series like "Kingsman" and "Kick-Ass."