Netflix led the 2020 Oscars in nominations. It won two

Netflix

Netflix walked into the 2020 Oscars with the most nominations of any studio. At the end of the night, it won two.

Laura Dern won a supporting actress statue for Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach's drama about a couple's divorce. And American Factory, a documentary about an Ohio plant reopened by a Chinese billionaire, won an Oscar for best feature doc.

Netflix entered the ceremony with 24 nominations this year, more than any other studio, including best picture nods for The Irishman and Marriage Story. But in the end, it lost out for best picture, directing, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing, visual effects, costume design and production design for The Irishman; best picture, actor, original screenplay and original score for Marriage Story; actress, actor, supporting actor and adapted screenplay for The Two Popes; documentary feature for The Edge of Democracy (the category Netflix won for American Factory); documentary short for Life Overtakes Me; animated feature for Klaus; and animated feature for I Lost My Body.

Oscars are key to burnishing Netflix's credibility as a go-to place for top-tier original films. While Netflix is known for television-award darlings like The Crown, the streaming service took longer before it focused on films and on breaking into the Oscars. Oscars help win and keep subscribers as the company faces more competition from new rival services like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, but the cachet is also crucial to luring top talent.

Last year, Netflix won multiple Oscars out of its 15 total nominations, with Alfonso Cuarón winning for Roma's directing and its cinematography, and Roma itself winning for foreign language film. Netflix's documentary Period. End of Sentence also won in the doc short category. But Roma fell short of the ultimate prize, a best picture Oscar.