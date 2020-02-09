Netflix entered 2020 Oscars with the most nominations. It's won two so far

Netflix

Netflix walked into the 2020 Oscars with the most nominations of any studio. More than an hour into the ceremony, it's won two.

Laura Dern won a supporting actress statue for Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach's drama about a couple's divorce. And American Factory, a documentary the streaming giant purchased the rights to at Sundance more than a year ago, won an Oscar for best feature doc. Documentaries are a category Netflix has excelled in: It took home a feature-film documentary Oscar in 2018 for Icarus, about doping among competitive cyclists, and its films have been perennial nominees.

Netflix got 24 nominations this year, including best picture nods for The Irishman and Marriage Story. But Oscar predictions weren't optimistic Netflix would also dominate with wins.

So far, it was overlooked for supporting actor, adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design and production design for The Irishman; original screenplay for Marriage Story; supporting actor and adapted screenplay for The Two Popes; documentary feature for The Edge of Democracy (the category Netflix won for American Factory); documentary short for Life Overtakes Me; animated feature for Klaus; and animated feature for I Lost My Body.

Oscars are key to burnishing Netflix's credibility as a go-to place for top-tier original films. While Netflix is known for television-award darlings like The Crown, the streaming service's films took longer to focus on movies and break into the Oscars. The kind of cache that Oscars impart not only help win and keep subscribers as the company faces more competition but also are crucial to luring top talent.

Last year, Netflix won multiple Oscars out of its 15 total nominations, with Alfonso Cuarón winning for Roma's directing and its cinematography, and Roma itself winning for foreign language film. Netflix's documentary Period. End of Sentence also won in the doc short category. But Roma fell short of the ultimate prize, a best picture Oscar.