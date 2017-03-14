Netflix will help complete unfinished Orson Welles opus

Getty Images

Netflix is stepping in to help complete Orson Welles' unfinished "The Other Side of the Window," one of the most famous movies never released, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

With the streaming service's backing, fans of the legendary director behind "Citizen Kane" and "Touch of Evil" may finally get a chance to see the movie, a comeback effort that was left unfinished at the time of Welles' death in 1985 and mired in legal limbo since. The movie, which was shot over a six-year period in the 1970s, is a satirical look at the passing of old Hollywood and the emergence of new Hollywood's avant-garde filmmakers.

Netflix's involvement in the project comes as the streaming service works to expand its stable of original programming. Netflix has also committed to making the movie available to its approximately 90 million subscribers worldwide, the newspaper reported.

The production team, which includes Hollywood producer Frank Marshall and Welles pal and director Peter Bogdanovich, secured the rights to the project's 1,083 reels of footage in 2014, but their financing to cover editing, music and other postproduction costs fell through. They then turned to the public, launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, but that effort raised a little more than $400,000 toward an initial goal of $2 million.

While Netflix's involvement is promising, there is still no word on a target completion date, meaning we will have to be patient a bit longer.

