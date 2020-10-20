Netflix's The Old Guard was its biggest summer hit

Netflix

Netflix's action flick The Old Guard was its biggest hit of the summer, drawing in viewers in 78 million households during its first four weeks of release. Dropping another cache of popularity figures for its originals Tuesday, Netflix also said teen romcom Kissing Booth 2, dark superhero movie Project Power and period detective comedy Enola Holmes were big in the third quarter.

Cobra Kai, a Karate Kid reboot that had already been available for years on YouTube's now-defunct Red service, nevertheless found an audience of 50 million accounts in its first month.

Netflix's full popularity rankings are below.

For years, Netflix was notoriously tight-lipped about viewership. The creator of House of Cards, which put Netflix's original content efforts on the map, once said the company wouldn't even share viewership metrics with him. But in the last year, Netflix has relaxed its near-absolute silence on the popularity of its shows and movies to help recruit talent and stoke buzz.

In addition to sharing viewership stats for top titles every three months as part of its earnings report, Netflix added a top-trending ranking to its service, so people can see what are the most popular titles streaming on Netflix in their country on any given day.

Netflix's popularity figures need disclaimers. For one, they aren't independently verified, nor are they backed up by detailed data from the company. Netflix is in the unique position that it can cherry-pick highlights, and we don't have much independent data to verify them. Traditional media companies, on the other hand, have their box office performance independently monitored, and they're at the mercy of Nielsen ratings as the barometer for TV shows.

Speaking of Nielsen: Don't compare Netflix's numbers to metrics like Nielsen ratings or box office figures. It's tempting to compare how many people watched a Netflix show versus one on regular TV, or to estimate how much money a big movie on Netflix would've made at the box office. But these metrics aren't even close to comparable because the methods behind them differ wildly.

And at the beginning of this year, Netflix switched to a new viewership metric. Netflix now counts a title as "watched" if you choose to watch it and let it play for just two minutes. With some shows or movies, you can turn them off before you even hit the main title sequence -- and it still counts as a view.

The following are Netflix's viewership stats released Tuesday. All the following figures are for the titles' first four weeks of release using the two-minute metric, except for Netflix's projections where noted.

Here are Netflix's previous viewership stat for past titles. Again, all the following figures are viewership in a title's first four weeks of release, except in cases when Netflix projected total viewership before the title actually reached the four-week mark (which are noted):

Prior to this year, Netflix counted views differently. Netflix wouldn't start counting something as "watched" until you got through 70% of the first episode of a series or of a film's total runtime. Netflix says the new two-minute threshold is more fair to all titles, regardless of their length. But it also means the new stats have inflated viewership numbers by about one-third compared with the old ones.

These are previous viewerships stats under the old rules. They're figures Netflix released (or projected, where noted) for the first four weeks of release, in order of most watched to least.