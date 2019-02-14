Netflix offices in LA locked down amid search for gunman

Netflix's office in Los Angeles were briefly locked down Thursday afternoon as police searched for a man with a deadly weapon in a nearby parking lot.

Photos posted to social media showed several Los Angeles Police Department vehicles swarmed outside the Sunset Bronson Studios, which houses offices for Netflix and KTLA TV Channel 5. Employees were told to shelter in place as a precautionary measure after reports of a gunman near the studio came in at 3:53 p.m.

Officers quickly detained a suspect, LAPD Officer Tony Im said, adding that the situation had been resolved by the time this report was published, but it wasn't immediately clear if that person was armed.

Netflix said there was no immediate threat or danger posed to its employees.

"We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident at our LA office," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution."