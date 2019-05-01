Netflix now sounds better when you watch it

If you plan to watch a show or film on Netflix Wednesday night you might notice it sounds better. The streaming company released a new feature called high-quality audio that makes sure what you hear is closer to what the artists behind your favorite show intended. Netflix's improved audio came about because of the show Stranger Things 2.

The beginning of the first episode of Stranger Things 2 starts off with a car chase. But when the Duffer brothers, the show's creators, first heard it played back in a living room, they noticed that the sound wasn't as crisp as the original master from the studio.

"It didn't sound quite as defined. A little bit mushy, you might say. Or like maybe there's a napkin over it," said Scott Kramer, manager of sound technology for Netflix. "Very subtle, but noticeable."

To address the issue, the show was streamed at a higher bitrate that sounded closer to what the original studio master did. This laid the groundwork for Netflix to create its new high-quality audio feature.

High-quality audio not only delivers a higher bitrate but can adapt to the speed of your internet connection by increasing or decreasing that bitrate. Netflix video already does something similar. If you've ever been on a slower connection, you have probably seen a video playback at a lower quality until there's enough of a buffer for it to switch to a higher quality version. High-quality audio will do the same and move up and down in quality seamlessly as you watch a show.

Currently high-quality audio is rolling out to TVs and connected boxes with support for 5.1 or Dolby Atmos. Devices with 5.1 will receive a bitrate of 192 kbps to 640 kbps. If you are a Premium Netflix subscriber and have an Atomos device, playback will be between 448 kbps to 768 kbps.

I had a chance to experience the new high-quality audio listening to a sequence from Stranger Things. There were three versions: the original master, a low bitrate one (192 kbps) and a higher bitrate one (640 kbps). The low bitrate version sounded fine, but when compared to the original master it lacked subtle audio details and clarity. The high bitrate version, to my ears, was identical to the original master and achieves what is called perceptually transparent -- don't worry I didn't know what that meant at first either.

Perceptually transparent -- which by the way would make a great name for an improv group -- is what happens when there are no perceived differences between a studio master and audio that has been compressed. For Netflix streaming that perceptually transparent sweet spot was 640 kbps.

Netflix said that these bitrates might "evolve" over time as the company gets more efficient with its encoding. Improvements to AAC stereo streams (mobile, PC) will come later this year.