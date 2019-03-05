New Netflix Ultraman anime trailer shows off mega monster battles

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Monsters and aliens beware. A new Ultraman is ready to take on any bad guys coming this way in the upcoming Netflix anime series.

In the new trailer released Monday, we see high school student Shinjiro Hayata -- son of Shin, the original Ultraman -- who's forced to take over his father's heroic role 12 years after the events of the original series.

"Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman," according to the Netflix description.

The new footage also reveals that the reptile-like monster Bemular and a new threat called Pseudo-Man, among others, will come up against Ultraman.

Ultraman is known for its unusual-looking monsters that make Godzilla and his buddies look like harmless Sesame Street residents. Here's hoping we'll see past monsters like Pestar, Guesra, Zetton and Pigmon in the new Ultraman series.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), the new storyline is based on the Ultraman manga created by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi and published back in 2015.

The new Ultraman anime series debuts worldwide on Netflix on April 1.