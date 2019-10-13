Netflix's new Masters of the Universe series at least six months away

Netflix

Fans anxious to see Netflix's new Masters of the Universe: Revelation series will have to wait until next year to see He-Man in action. While no official release date has been announced yet, Masters of the Universe showrunner Kevin Smith recently gave an update via Twitter on Oct. 11 on how close he is to debut his version of the animated series.

"When will you see it? Probably not for a while," Smith said in a fan Q&A video. "Don't count on at least for six months but I've seen stuff and it's amazing."

In addition to the show's progress, Smith also revealed in the video that his friend and frequent film collaborator, actor Jason Mewes, will most likely be part of Masters of the Universe.

"He ain't gonna be Orco, I'll tell you that right now," Smith said. "But I can get him in there somewhere. He seems like a Stinkor to me."

Back in August, Smith announced he will be serving as the showrunner and executive producer of the new animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will focus on the unresolved storylines of the classic '80s series.

The original '80s Masters of the Universe series tells the adventures of Prince Adam, heir to the throne of planet Eternia, who uses a magical Power Sword to transform into the warrior He-Man.