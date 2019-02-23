Netflix mind-bender Altered Carbon gets Marvel actors for season 2

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Netflix revealed the cast for the next season of its body-swapping sci-fi series Altered Carbon in a video on Friday, and the lineup includes a number of Marvel players.

Considering that the premise of Altered Carbon is about people who can change into different bodies called "sleeves," it makes sense that some of the characters from season 1 will have new faces.

Anthony Mackie -- best known for his role as Sam Wilson/Falcon in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers movies -- will play the lead character, mercenary Takeshi Kovacs. Actor Joel Kinnaman originally played the character in season 1.

Simone Missick -- who played Detective Misty Knight in the Netflix Marvel shows The Defenders, Luke Cage and Iron Fist -- joins as the character Trepp.

Dina Shihabi, who played Neda Kazemi in Daredevil, is a new character named Dig 301.

Also joining the season 2 cast are Torben Liebrecht (Operation Finale) and James Saito (The Terror.)

Altered Carbon actor Renée Elise Goldsberry returns as Quellcrist Falconer, and Chris Conner will also be reprising his role as Poe.

The story, based on the novel by Richard Morgan, continues in season 2 with another dangerous mission for Kovacs, but specific plot details have yet to be revealed.

Season 2 of Altered Carbon is currently in production. No word on the release date as of yet.