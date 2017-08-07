Which Millarworld comics should Netflix make?

Netflix is looking to repeat the success of "Daredevil", "Jessica Jones" and its other Marvel TV shows by recruiting the creator of "Wanted", "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman" to rip more comic book adventures from page to screen.

Netflix said Monday it's buying Millarworld, essentially the back catalogue of comics writer Mark Millar. The works of Millar (and the various talented artists co-creating each book) will be mined to make new movies and TV shows for the streaming service. Several Millar comics are featured in a promo clip tweeted by Netflix to announce the deal, but there's no word on which will actually hit your screens.

Dreams were how we got started. pic.twitter.com/5w2DOVykji — Netflix US (@netflix) August 7, 2017

Having started his career in provocative fashion with controversial stories in British comic 2000AD, Scottish writer Millar went on to pen the enormously successful "Superman: Red Son" and other fiery takes on Marvel and DC characters. His Marvel comics such as "The Ultimates" and "Old Man Logan" massively influenced the Marvel cinematic universe.

More importantly, he's had a few cinematic hits of his own too: "Kick-Ass" has already spawned two movies and the second "Kingsman" film, "The Golden Circle", is in theatres in September.

Millar confirmed in a blog post that those two properties are happily at home elsewhere in Hollywood and won't be part of the Netflix deal. So which of the many incendiary Millarworld comics could we see reborn on the streaming service? Here's some provocative possibilities...

While they could be several different projects, we're going to go out on a limb and wonder if an actual Millarworld could be on the cards -- a cinematic universe like Marvel and DC's that unites Millar's many superheroes into one anthology TV show.

We'll keep you posted.

