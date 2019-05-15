Netflix is headed to E3 with Stranger Things and more

Netflix/Black Mirror

Netflix is headed to one of the biggest gaming events of the year.

The video streaming service will host its own panel at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3. The reveal came after a playful back and forth between the Netflix and E3 Twitter accounts on Monday.

Titled "Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals Into Video Games," the panel will be part of the E3 Coliseum, where companies take center stage to discuss their projects. According to the Netflix Twitter account, the company will talk about their upcoming Stranger Things game -- and "there's definitely more to come."

Netflix began offering interactive content in June 2017 with the release of Puss in Book for kids. Last May, it announced Telltale Games' Minecraft: Story Mode would be featured on the platform and let viewers interact with the game as they would on any other gaming system.

Now playing: Watch this: Is Netflix too expensive? Netflix doesn't think so

It was this past December when Netflix doubled down on using its platform for gaming. There was the Stranger Things 3: The Game reveal at The Game Awards and then the release of the interactive Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The company confirmed its push in March with plans for more interactive content.

E3 goes from June 11-13, which is interesting timing for Netflix as Black Mirror season 5 starts on June 5 and Stranger Things season 3 begins on July 4.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.