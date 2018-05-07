Luke Cage is back in new trailer for season 2

Has Luke Cage met his match?
In the new trailer for season 2 of Marvel's "Luke Cage," out Monday, we get a look at not only the super strong Cage (Mike Colter) embracing his icon status in Harlem, but also getting his butt kicked just a bit by a new villain named Bushmaster.
"Harlem is mine," Bushmaster tells Cage after knocking him to the ground.
Worry not, though-- there's still plenty of Cage walking into machine gun fire, much to the detriment of his hoodies.
Season 2 hits Netflix June 22.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.