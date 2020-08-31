Netflix lets you watch some original movies, TV shows without a subscription

Netflix

Netflix is giving people a taste of its original movies and TV series, even if they don't have a subscription. By heading to netflix.com/watch-free, people can watch a handful of popular titles -- including Stranger Things, Bird Box, Murder Mystery, When They See Us and others -- for free without signing up for a Netflix account.

For TV series, you only get the first episode, but movies are available in full. At the end of each, you get a message encouraging you to sign up for Netflix.

"Netflix is the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don't take our word for it–check out some of our favorite movies and TV shows, absolutely free," reads a message greeting people at the top of the watch free section.

Netflix says in a support page that people can access its free movies and TV episodes via web browser on computers and Android devices, but iOS browsers aren't supported.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

More to come.