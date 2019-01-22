Netflix lets you use Instagram Stories to share what you're watching

Chesnot / Getty Images

You can now take your Netflix obsession to the next level.

The streaming service said Tuesday that customers with the latest version of the Netflix app for iOS can share their favorite programs on Instagram Stories.

To do this, go to any show or movie and hit "share." Choose "Instagram Stories" from the list of compatible apps that shows up. From there, you'll see artwork from the show or movie, which you can customize by adding text or art. You can also send the content as a private message.

Some cool news: Starting today, iPhone users can now share what you're watching directly to Instagram stories via the Netflix app! pic.twitter.com/uJXI9zQB0V — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 22, 2019

"This new feature is the result of Netflix's constant efforts to make its mobile application more attractive and useful for its users," Netflix said in a release.