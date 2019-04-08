Netflix axes Apple AirPlay support

Chesnot / Getty Images

If you stream Netflix on your iPhone or iPad, the app will no longer support Apple AirPlay. This means that you won't be able to cast shows on Netflix from your iOS device to your Apple TV.

The change on the streaming site's support page was spotted late last week by MacRumors.

Netflix's note says AirPlay is "no longer supported" due to "technical limitations."

Netflix wasn't immediately available for comment but provided a statement to MacRumors. "With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn't a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV vs. what isn't) or certify these experiences. Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met," the Netflix spokesperson said.

You can still activate AirPlay through the Control Center on an iOS device. It just won't connect to Netflix.

