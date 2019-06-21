Chris Raphael

Netflix took to Twitter in the wake of a petition mistakenly asking the streaming service to cancel Good Omens, which is an Amazon Prime show. The petition, "Tell Netflix: Cancel Blasphemous Good Omens Series," circulated by the group the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, has been signed by more than 20,000 people.

"Ok, we promise not to make anymore," Netflix tweeted Thursday afternoon.

ok we promise not to make any more https://t.co/TRPux36kcX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 20, 2019

Amazon tweeted at Netflix a few hours later and said it would cancel Stranger Things if the rival streaming service took Good Omens down.

Hey @netflix, we'll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens. 😉 https://t.co/EJPmi9rL7g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2019

The petition, which has since corrected the error, says the show mocks religion for depicting "God as a tyrant and the Devil as being good." The Christian group behind the campaign found issues with other aspects of the show as well, like God being voiced by a woman, the portrayal of the Antichrist as a normal kid, the four riders of the apocalypse as a biker gang and more.

Good Omens, an adaptation of the 1990 comic fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, is a six-episode miniseries on Amazon Prime. The show stars David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale.

Now playing: Watch this: YouTube banning supremacist and hoax videos, Amazon unveils...