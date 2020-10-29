Netflix is working on a Vince McMahon documentary with WWE

Muscle and Fitness

If you've even had a summer fling with professional wrestling, you know that WWE's CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon is insane on several levels. That insanity will soon be documented in a multi-part biographical series on Netflix.

WWE made the announcement during its Q3 earnings call with investors on Wednesday, reports the Wrestling Observer. It'll be produced by WWE and Bill Simmons, who also worked on HBO's 2018 documentary on Andre The Giant. Chris Smith, who helmed Netflix's Fyre Festival documentary, will direct the project.

McMahon is known around the world for many reasons. He's played himself on WWE TV, on and off, for well over two decades, most notably during a late-'90s feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin. He's also a rags-to-riches story, growing up in a North Carolinian trailer home with an abusive step father and now reported to be worth $1.6 billion.

WWE & Bill Simmons producing a multi-part Netflix documentary on Vince McMahon, will be one of the highest budgeted Netflix docs in history. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 29, 2020

Within wrestling circles though, McMahon is a more enigmatic and idiosyncratic figure. A notorious workaholic, he posed on the cover of Muscle and Fitness at age 70. Many former employees have noted how upset he gets after sneezing, on the grounds that he should be able to control the physical impulse to sneeze. Other famous stories include the time he drag raced and almost killed a member of the WWE writing team, the time he had an announcer fake arrested as a prank, and the time he tried to fart in someone's face but accidentally soiled himself -- moments before going to the ring for a live TV segment, where camera crew had to shoot around his backside.

So, yes. The documentary should be interesting. There's no word yet on its release date.