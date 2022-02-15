'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Virgin Galactic Space Ticket Worldle Is Like Wordle, but for Geography Pokemon Go Next Three Community Days Cyberpunk 2077 Upgrade Super Bowl commercials

Netflix Is Working on a BioShock Movie

The streaming giant partners with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to produce a film adaptation of the popular video game franchise.

Attila Tomaschek
Netflix is partnering with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to produce a movie based on the BioShock video game franchise.

The sci-fi horror video game was originally released in 2007 by 2K Games, a subsidiary of video game producer Take-Two Interactive. The franchise proved to be extremely popular among gamers, selling more than 39 million copies worldwide across multiple editions and rereleases, according to Netflix.

Take-Two Interactive and 2K will produce the film adaptation, along with Vertigo Entertainment, according to a release provided by Netflix. 