Netflix Is Working on a BioShock Movie

Netflix

Netflix is working on a movie based on the BioShock video game franchise, the streaming giant said on Tuesday. The movie, in partnership with 2K and Take-Two Interactive, will be based on the popular dystopian video game franchise that includes BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite.

The sci-fi horror video game was originally released in 2007 by 2K Games, a subsidiary of video game producer Take-Two Interactive. The franchise proved to be extremely popular among gamers, selling more than 39 million copies worldwide across multiple editions and rereleases, according to Netflix.

Netflix, 2K and Take-Two Interactive are partnering to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise BioShock. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022

Take-Two Interactive and 2K will produce the film adaptation, along with Vertigo Entertainment, according to a release provided by Netflix.