Netflix is testing a regular, old-fashioned TV channel

Netflix

If you're occasionally stuck in the infinite Netflix scroll, a new feature could make the decision of what to watch for you. Since early November, Netflix has been testing a "channel" called Direct in France, where subscribers can tune in and watch whatever programming that's already been scheduled.

The Direct channel streams movies and TV shows available on Netflix -- in real-time. The trial in France will run for a month and started Nov. 5. Why France? Because of "the consumption of traditional TV [in France]," Netflix said in a statement (via IndieWire), adding, "Many viewers like the idea of programming that doesn't require them to choose what they are going to watch."

Direct could also help subscribers find content they weren't aware of before. "Whether you are lacking inspiration or whether you are discovering Netflix for the first time, you could let yourself be guided for the first time without having to choose a particular title and let yourself be surprised by the diversity of Netflix's library."

Netflix says the trial will run through to December, when the Direct channel will become more widely available to subscribers in France (there are 9 million in the country). Would you be keen for a regular, old-fashioned TV channel showing Netflix content?

We'll see if this reaches the rest of the world.