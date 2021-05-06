Netflix is reportedly testing 'N-Plus' service

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix has surveyed some users on a potential new service called N-Plus, according to a report Thursday. That service could include custom playlists for TV series, behind-the-scenes production info and podcasts, Protocol reported.

N-Plus would be an "online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows and things related to them," the survey said, according to the report.

One of the suggestions in the survey was for N-Plus to list all the music used in TV shows so users can create playlists, the report said. Users could also create playlists of their favorite series and movies.

N-Plus could even be a way for audiences to "learn about a planned show (pre-production) and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished," the report said.

A spokeswoman said Netflix sometimes polls its audiences on a wide range of things.