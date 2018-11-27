Sunrise

Let's hope this goes better than Ghost in the Shell.

Netflix has announced it will be making a live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop, the 1998 Japanese anime TV series.

The series will have 10 episodes to tell the story of Bebop, a spaceship in the year 2071, crewed by bounty hunters travelling through space. Now picture that in live-action.

The Netflix press release reads:

"Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc., Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine and Radical Ed: a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals. They'll even save the world…for the right price."

Showrunners come in the form of writers Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum of Mission Impossible -- Ghost Protocol, Fringe's Jeff Pinkner and Venom's Scott Rosenberg. There'll also be input from Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise, the animation studio behind the anime.

Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson and based on the Japanese manga of the same name, was not received so well. Let's hope Netflix handles the masterful anime -- known as one of the greatest of all time -- with the high calibre it deserves. The streamer has been busy delving into the Japanese art form, with Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon animes on the way.

Best Netflix series: There's no shortage of original Netflix series to binge.

Netflix's 137M subscribers evaporate fears: Blowout quarter? It's the kind of formulaic plot Netflix loves.