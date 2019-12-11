Netflix is making a series about the rise of Spotify

Angela Lang/CNET

A new Netflix series will give Spotify The Social Network treatment. On Wednesday, the video streaming giant said it would produce an untitled scripted series about Spotify, the Swedish music streaming startup that eventually became one of the world's leading music services, according to a press release.

The limited series will be inspired by the book Spotify Untold, authored by business reporters Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, and will be produced by Yellow Bird UK. It will be directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (Quicksand, Home for Christmas and Nobel) and executive produced by Berna Levin (Young Wallander, Hidden and The Girl in the Spider's Web).

The show will focus on Spotify co-founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, whose platform revolutionized the music industry by offering free and legal streamed music.

"The story of how a small band of Swedish tech industry insiders transformed music -- how we listen to it and how it's made -- is truly a tale for our time," Levin said in the release. "Not only is this a story about the way all our lives have changed in the last decade, it's about the battle for cultural and financial influence in a globalized, digitized world."

Netflix didn't say when the show would air. Spotify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.