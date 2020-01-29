Netflix is making a One Piece live-action series

Hulu

Netflix is creating a live-action series based on the popular One Piece anime series, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. Netflix has been working on plans for the show since 2017, according to original One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, with "preparations slowly progressing."

"Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, will be lending us their tremendous production support," he said in a statement Wednesday.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: A One Piece live action is in the works! @OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/gnuR5JgmXw — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 29, 2020

The first season will have 10 episodes, in comparison with the anime series' season one of 53 episodes running for 25 minutes each.

No word yet on who will be cast as main character Monkey D. Luffy or his Straw Hat Pirates, which include Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Nico Robin, Franky and Brook. The series follows the adventures of Luffy -- who ate the gomo-gomo devil fruit that turned his body into rubber -- in his bid to become king of the pirates.

The first episode of One Piece, a long-running anime show created from a manga series written by Oda, aired in 1999. The series currently lives on Hulu, not Netflix.

Oda is an executive producer for the Netflix series.

Another notable attempt to turn an anime series into a live-action show on Netflix was Death Note, which came out in 2017.