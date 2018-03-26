Netflix is making a Carmen Sandiego movie with Gina Rodriguez

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Who in the world is playing Carmen Sandiego?

Recently seen in "Annihilation" and winning a Best Actress Golden Globe as "Jane the Virgin", Gina Rodriguez will play the titular role in Netflix's new live-action movie featuring the character Carmen Sandiego.

The feature "will be a standalone Carmen adventure that will embrace the beloved '90s property", according to Deadline. That property began as a series of computer games, which had kids asking "Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?" as they tried to thwart Carmen from stealing treasure from cities around the world. It was considered edutainment, with the ultimate goal of capturing the elusive Carmen herself.

Netflix hasn't announced who will write or direct, with Rodriguez having some say over how it shapes up as one of the producers.

Netflix said last April it would bring Carmen back in an animated series with Rodriguez voicing the character, looking at a 2019 release. This is the first time Carmen will star in a live-action movie, after projects with Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lopez failed to lift off.

