Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Office will be departing Netflix for NBCUniversal's future streaming platform, the original producer of the show announced Tuesday. But you've still got until January 2021 to catch the US show's nine seasons on Netflix.

NBCUniversal -- the Comcast media giant behind the Jurassic World franchise and TV networks including NBC, Bravo and Syfy -- in January announced plans to launch a streaming service next year. It will feature NBC programming as well as content from outside producers.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 reasons why Netflix should be scared

"The Office is one of our most prized series," Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television, said Tuesday. The series was produced by Universal Television in partnership with Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille Productions.

NBCUniversal now has the rights to The Office -- which it called a beloved gem -- for five years beginning in 2021. The series, which ran for nine seasons from 2005 and starred Steve Carrell, is the most viewed on any streaming service, the company added. It has been viewed for 52 billion minutes, according to NBC.

"We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform -- but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021," Netflix tweeted Tuesday afternoon.