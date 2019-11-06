Netflix is bringing Stranger Things skins to Fortnite, Rocket League

Netflix

Netflix is rolling out some Stranger Things skins for gamers in celebration of Stranger Things Day, the company tweeted Wednesday. Nov. 6 has been deemed an appreciation day for the show, as it marks the anniversary of character Will Byers' disappearance.

Fortnite is bringing back Hopper and Demogorgon skins, and Dead by Daylight will have a Battle of the Exes skin pack featuring Steve and Nancy, Netflix tweeted. Rocket League is also offering a Scoops Ahoy player banner.

hello gamers (this is a tweet only for gamers, if you’re not a gamer keep scrolling)



We have some #StrangerThingsDay gifts for you... — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 6, 2019

Netflix also shared news of a collector's edition copy of Stranger Things 3: The Game. Customers who purchase the copy will get a free variant holographic cover.

Last month, Rocket League got a Stranger Things overlay for its Halloween event Haunted Hallows, which runs until Nov. 11. Players get themed add-ons for their cars in addition to a spooky new arena to play in.