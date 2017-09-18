'Netflix is a joke' billboards get clever Emmys explanation

The mystery is solved.

Earlier in September, a series of billboards popped up in LA and New York declaring, "Netflix is a joke." The stark black-and-white messages might have seemed like the work of a disgruntled streaming-video watcher, but they came from Netflix. Netflix finally made itself clear with an Emmys ad from Sunday explaining the thinking behind the billboards.

"Netflix is a joke" is meant to market a series of upcoming Netflix stand-up comedy specials from Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.

The video features scenes from popular Netflix shows "House of Cards," "The Crown," "Orange is the New Black" and "Stranger Things" with the comedians invading and dropping jokes in the midst of all the drama.

President Underwood gets a visit from Seinfeld. Rock and Chappelle marvel at Eleven's ability to crush a can with her mind. DeGeneres not-so-gently breaks the news to Winston Churchill that he needs a breath mint.

The video is a very entertaining way to see some of your favorite Netflix series in a new light.