Netflix invents its own popularity contest. And wins!

For a little fun at the end of the year, Netflix invented its own popularity ranking, and -- spoiler alert! -- Netflix said the most popular new shows and movies on Netflix in 2019 were almost all made by Netflix.

Netflix's ranking of the top 10 most popular new releases on the streaming service in 2019 were all Netflix originals except for one: The Incredibles 2, made by Disney's Pixar. Netflix also broke out rankings based on categories like nonfiction series, movies, comedy specials and documentaries...that were all packed with Netflix titles too. All told, eight top-10 lists -- with 80 total spots -- were all Netflix originals except for four to six items, depending how you count them.

For years, Netflix was notoriously tight-lipped about viewership. But over the course of 2019, it has dropping stats on viewing in the hope of driving buzz about its originals and wooing Hollywood talent, filmmakers and producers. But all of Netflix's numbers always come with big caveats. They aren't independently verified, nor are they backed up by detailed data from the company. And they aren't comparable to box office figures nor the standard Nielsen ratings for TV shows.

These latest popularity figures, however, require even more caveats:

Usually, when Netflix shares a viewership number, it counts a view after an account watches 70 percent of the full runtime. In these popularity rankings, Netflix counts a title after its been watched for just two minutes.



Netflix's user interface heavily promotes its original titles, and the UI also autoplays the top recommendations on many devices. That gives Netflix titles a leg up to hit that two-minute mark.

Netflix isn't counting any popular titles, like Friends or The Office, that were available on the service last year or earlier.

Netflix also isn't counting any viewing that occurred after the title was four weeks old on the service. So if a show or movie had enduring popularity over the course of the year, most of that interest wouldn't count to these rankings unless it happened in the first 28 days.

But Netflix is counting viewing that...hasn't happened yet. A few of the most-popular titles haven't been out for four weeks yet. The Witcher, a fantasy series that vying to pick up Game of Thrones' mantle, has been out for 10 days. Underground 6, the latest Michael Bay movie about fast cars and explosions, has been available for a little more than two weeks. In instances like that, Netflix is using its own projections to figure out where those titles belong in the top 10s.

A Netflix spokesperson told CNET that the criteria don't favor Netflix Originals because all titles, whether original or licensed, were measured the same way. Autoplayed video counts toward hitting the two-minute mark, but the spokesperson said two minutes represents a valid benchmark demonstrating somebody's intention to watch.

And the company switched to two minutes from its standard 70% rule to remove bias toward short-form content, a Netflix spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal. That is, it's easier for a series like Stranger Things to hit the 70% mark at just 35 minutes of viewing than it is for for a film like mobster epic The Irishman, which requires watching nearly two and a half hours.

And so, Netflix would like you to know that these are the "most popular" new things on Netflix this year, with non-Netflix titles in bold:

Murder Mystery Stranger Things 3 6 Underground The Incredibles 2 The Irishman The Witcher Triple Frontier Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile The Umbrella Academy The Highwaymen

Narrowed down to just movies:

Murder Mystery 6 Underground The Incredibles 2 The Irishman Triple Frontier Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile The Highwaymen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 Secret Obsession

Series:

Stranger Things 3 The Witcher The Umbrella Academy Dead to Me You: Season 2 When They See Us Unbelievable Sex Education 13 Reasons Why: Season 3 Raising Dion

Nonfiction series, a.k.a. reality shows:

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo Jailbirds Rhythm and Flow You vs. Wild Nailed It: Season 3 Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Fresh Brewed Awake: The Million Dollar Game Sugar Rush Christmas Prank Encounters Sugar Rush: Season 2

Comedy specials, which: Are there any comedy specials on Netflix that aren't Netflix comedy specials?

Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones Kevin Hart: Irresponsible Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias: One Show Fits All Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho Amy Schumer: Growing Bill Burr: Paper Tiger Aziz Ansari: Right Now Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself Wanda Sykes: Not Normal Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Docs:

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes Our Planet FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer Abducted in Plain Sight (released by Netflix but not branded as a Netflix original) The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann The Family Street Food: Volume 1 Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up

International releases that were most popular with US accounts:

Mighty Little Bheem Kidnapping Stella Always a Witch Mirage Burn Out High Seas Como caido del cielo Money Heist: Part 3 Quicksand The Rain: Season 2

