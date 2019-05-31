Netflix increases UK subscription prices by up to 20%

Netflix

Netflix increased the cost of its UK subscriptions for the first time in two years, with its standard plan costing an extra £1 (around $1.25) a month.

This plan, which is the streaming service's most popular option, now costs £9 ($11.30) for new subscribers. It allows for two simultaneous streams and HD video.

The premium option, which lets you have four streams at once and ultra-HD video, jumped £2 ($2.50) to £12 ($15). The basic SD-only subscription stays the same at £6 ($7.50).

The increases will hit the 10 million existing UK subscribers "over the coming weeks," The Guardian reported Thursday. The company increased its US prices back in January; Americans pay $9, $13 and $16 depending on their choice of plan.

The price hike reflects "the significant investments" Netflix made in new TV shows and movies -- like the upcoming fifth season of Black Mirror and The Dark Crystal prequel series -- it told the BBC.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.