Netflix in August 2019: Every new movie and show coming out this month

July was huge for Netflix, with the release of Stranger Things season 3 (alongside new Queer Eye and Orange is the New Black). But that's in the past. What's next for Netflix? A lot actually!
The critically acclaimed and flat-out awesome GLOW is getting a season 3 release in August. As is She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. That show absolutely rules for kids and adults.
Mindhunter's second season also comes out in August, as does volume 3 of Dear White People. Oh, and the first five Rocky movies are hitting Netflix this month oh dear lord. Don't listen to the haters, Rocky III has both Clubber Lang and Thunderlips. A movie with that kind of star power could never be bad.
My personal recommendation? Give Basketball or Nothing a try, especially if you're a fan of other sports documentaries like Last Chance U. This one is short, easy to digest. You'll blast through it in a single night and be sobbing by the end. Fantastic show.
Available on Netflix, August 2019
Aug. 1
- Are We Done Yet?
- Boyka: Undisputed
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Groundhog Day
- Horns
- Jackie Brown
- Jupiter Ascending
- Now and Then
- Panic Room
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Something's Gotta Give
- The Bank Job
- The House Bunny
- The Sinner: Julian
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Aug. 2
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
- Basketball or Nothing
- Dear White People: Volume 3
- Derry Girls: Season 2
- Otherhood
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
Aug. 4
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Aug. 5
- Enter the Anime
- No Good Nick: Part 2
Aug. 6
- Screwball
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Aug. 8
- Dollar
- Jane The Virgin: Season 5
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- The Naked Director
- Wu Assassins
Aug. 9
- Cable Girls: Season 4
- The Family
- GLOW: Season 3
- The InBESTigators
- iZombie: Season 5
- Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling
- Sintonia
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Aug. 13
- Knightfall: Season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Aug. 14
- The 100: Season 6
Aug. 15
- Cannon Busters
Aug. 16
- 45 rpm
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
- Better Than Us
- Diagnosis
- Frontera verde
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
- The Little Switzerland
- MINDHUNTER: Season 2
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
- Selfless
- Sextuplets
- Super Monsters Back to School
- Victim Number 8
Aug. 16
- The Punisher (2004)
Aug. 20
- Gangs of New York
- Simon Amstell: Set Free
Aug. 21
- American Factory
- Hyperdrive
Aug. 22
- Love Alarm
Aug. 23
- El Pepe: Una vida suprema
- HERO MASK: Part II
- Rust Valley Restorers
Aug. 27
- Million Pound Menu: Season 2
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
Aug. 29
- Falling Inn Love
- Kardec
- Workin' Moms: Season 3
Aug. 30
- The A List
- CAROLE & TUESDAY
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
- Droppin' Cash: Season 2
- La Grande Classe
- Locked Up: Season 3
- Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
- Styling Hollywood
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
- Un bandido honrado
Aug. 31
- Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
Leaving Netflix in August
Aug. 1
- A Cinderella Story
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Another Cinderella Story
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Chuggington: Season 1-5
- Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Good Will Hunting
- Gosford Park
- Hairspray (1988)
- Hairspray (2007)
- Hot Fuzz
- Just Friends
- Legion
- Poltergeist
- Scarface
- Secretariat
- The Butterfly Effect
- The Butterfly Effect 2
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Fifth Element
- The Final Destination
- The Hurt Locker
- The Master
- The Village
- W.
- World War II in Colour
- World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
- Zombieland
Aug. 2
- The Founder
Aug. 5
- Mothers and Daughters
- Slow TV: Collection
Aug. 6
- Love, Rosie
- Zodiac
Aug. 8
- The Emoji Movie
Aug. 11
- No Country for Old Men
Aug. 14
- The Royals: Season 1
Aug. 15
- World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Aug. 16
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Aug. 20
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Aug. 21
- Beautiful Creatures
Aug. 28
- Wind River
Aug. 30
- Burnt
Aug. 31
- Straw Dogs
