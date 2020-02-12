Netflix hypes To All The Boys sequel by letting you watch first film without signing up

Netflix

Netflix's on Wednesday released teen rom-com To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. To promote the new movie, a follow up to 2018 hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Netflix is letting everyone watch the first film -- no subscription, trial or signing up needed.

"Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I've Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9!" Netflix tweeted on Wednesday, along with a video of stars Lana Condor, who plays Lara Jean Covey, and Noah Centineo, who plays Peter Kavinsky.

Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7 — Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2020

Netflix set up a standalone site for To All The Boys I've Loved Before. While there are plenty of buttons on the site tempting you to sign up for a 30-day free trial, you can also skip past those and click "play now" to start streaming the movie.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which Netflix has said is one of its "most viewed original films ever," is an adaptation of a young adult novel in a series by Jenny Han. The movie follows the story of Lara Jean Covey, who writes letters to all the people she's had feelings for. She has no intention of sending the letters, but after they get out without her consent, Covey is forced to come to terms with her feelings.

The latest film, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, is an adaption of the second book in Han's series. Netflix is also making a third film, To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean, though we're still waiting on a release date.

The first movie is available to everyone in the US, as well as some other markets, until March 9, Netflix said.