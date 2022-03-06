Netflix Has Suspended All of Its Services in Russia

James Martin/CNET

War in Ukraine

In response to its invasion of Ukraine, Netflix has become the latest company to suspend all services in Russia.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

The news comes in the wake of last week's announcement that Netflix was refusing to comply with a Russian law stating major streamers must air Russia's propaganda channels, including NTV. Netflix also announced it would halt all Russian acquisitions and productions, including Russian Netflix originals it had previously been working on. Netflix is estimated to have 1 million Russian subscribers (PDF) according to a CNBC report.

Netflix is far from the only company pulling out of Russia. Last week Warner Bros. announced it was pausing its release of The Batman into Russian markets. Disney has also paused its slate of theatrical releases in Russia. Turning Red, the latest Pixar animated movie, was scheduled to premiere on March 10 in the country. TikTok also announced it will be pausing all uploads and livestreams from Russia.