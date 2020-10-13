CNET también está disponible en español.

Netflix stops offering free trials

But it says you can cancel your service anytime.

Try it free? Not anymore, apparently.

 Angela Lang/CNET

It looks like Netflix has ended free trials. The streaming service's sign-up page now says trials are no longer available, with Netflix instead pointing to its lack of contracts and cancellation fees.

"You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn't for you," the company says online, as reported earlier Tuesday by TV Answer Man. Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, rival service Disney Plus stopped offering free trials for new subscribers.

Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock and CBS All Access all currently offer free trials, as do add-ons like Starz, Cinemax and Showtime.

