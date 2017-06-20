Netflix has branching kids videos! (The 3:59, Ep. 243)

Netflix

Netflix is experimenting with "choose-your-own-adventure" videos for kids, and it's got us reminiscing about our days with the original books.

It's fitting that Netflix's first go at it is actually about "Puss-In-Boots" as he gets trapped in a book. The streaming service said you shouldn't expect to see a "Choose Your Own Adventure" style series for shows like "Orange Is the New Black" or "House of Cards," but it's fun to dream.

We also look at our exclusive story on Uber and Lyft's weird relationship as frenemies in Texas. They're rivals on the roads but united when it comes to a common enemy: the government.

And then we chat about the United Nations' goal to create a universal digital ID for everyone on the planet. That's going to take a lot of work.

